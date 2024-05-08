This transition scene in 'Manjummel Boys' is winning the internet

'Manjummel Boys', the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office, is now out on Disney+Hotstar. Ever since the film's OTT release, netizens can't stop raving over a transition scene in the movie. The film directed by S Chidambaram, who previously helmed 'Jan. E. Man' revolves around a group of young men from Manjummel who decide to visit the Guna cave in Kodaikanal.

The transition scene shows the group of friends taking a dip at a lake during their childhood days. Subhash (played by Sreenath Bhasi) is initially hesitant to jump into the water. As soon as he jumps in, the scene then cuts to the present where he is seen rolling into the pit at the Guna cave.

The scene is winning appreciation on social media with many praising the camerawork and film direction. “This scene transition had me completely stunned ! It was so seamless and unexpected,” wrote a netizen.'Manjummel Boys' starring Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Khalid Rahman, Deepak Parambol, Jean Paul Lal, among others is based on a real life story and celebrated friendship.