I feel more responsible rather than a victim: Vijay Yesudas on his divorce to Darshana

Singer Vijay Yesudas recently opened up about his divorce with wife Darshana, whom he married in 2007. In a recent interview with Manorama News, Vijay spoke about his life post divorce. When asked how he deals with the trauma, the singer-actor responded, “I don't have time to feel any trauma. In fact, I feel more responsible rather than a victim. I think my family has gone through a lot of hurt. I have to live with that too,” he said.

He admitted he is under scrutiny because of his celebrity status. “Being a celebrity comes with a package. You have to deal with the questions, with the situation. You can't stop giving happiness to your children because of that. I am trying my best not to hurt anyone. We are trying to be as good as possible,” he said.

He said it is important to find happiness in any situation. “That is the beauty of life. You don't have to feel only sadness. You can also create beautiful memories,” he said. Vijay Yesudas and Darshana tied the knot in 2007. They met at an international music concert and decided to tie the knot soon after. However, rumours about their split surfaced in 2016.