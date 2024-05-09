Priyanka Chopra wraps 'Head Of State' shoot, drops BTS video with daughter Malti Marie

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2024 10:06 AM IST
Priyanka and Malti. Photo: AFP

Priyanka Chopra has completed filming for the highly anticipated movie 'Heads of State'. The global icon took to Instagram to share a video, featuring her daughter Malti Marie and the film crew. The behind-the-scenes footage included group pictures and playful moments between Priyanka and Malti, offering fans a glimpse into the filming days of "HOS".

In one clip, Priyanka is seen engaging in stick-fighting with Malti, while another shows her doing squats while carrying her daughter. Alongside the post, she wrote a note expressing gratitude for the experience, stating, "And it's a wrap. It's been a year... Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism." She praised the cast and crew for their dedication and preparation, making the filming process a breeze.
'Heads of State' is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in pivotal roles, directed by Ilya Naishuller.

