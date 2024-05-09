Priyanka Chopra wraps 'Head Of State' shoot, drops BTS video with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra has completed filming for the highly anticipated movie 'Heads of State'. The global icon took to Instagram to share a video, featuring her daughter Malti Marie and the film crew. The behind-the-scenes footage included group pictures and playful moments between Priyanka and Malti, offering fans a glimpse into the filming days of "HOS".

In one clip, Priyanka is seen engaging in stick-fighting with Malti, while another shows her doing squats while carrying her daughter. Alongside the post, she wrote a note expressing gratitude for the experience, stating, "And it's a wrap. It's been a year... Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism." She praised the cast and crew for their dedication and preparation, making the filming process a breeze.

'Heads of State' is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in pivotal roles, directed by Ilya Naishuller.