Director Sangeeth Sivan bids adieu as his Hindi remake of 'Romancham' gears up for release

The movie industry is shocked by the untimely demise of noted filmmaker and cinematographer Sangeeth Sivan. The veteran moviemaker bid adieu to the world just as his latest Bollywood movie ‘Kapkapiii’ was gearing up for release. Interestingly, ‘Kapkapiii’ is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Romancham,’ starring Soubin Shahir in the lead role.

Sangeeth had been sharing details of his latest Hindi movie on his social media page until a week ago. He had posted that the post-production works of Kapkapiii were progressing. Sangeeth even shared a picture of himself posing with screenwriter Sourabh Anand and the film’s lead, Tusshar Kapoor. Meanwhile, his fans have been expressing grief at his sudden demise, unable to believe that the person seen smiling happily in the picture is no more.

The audience was hoping for Kapkapii to be a fabulous comedy entertainer directed by Sangeeth Sivan. However, now, the movie has become a sad reminder of the painful memories of the director’s unexpected demise. The movie, meanwhile, is slated to hit theatres in June. Kapkapii is bankrolled by Jayesh Patel for the banner of Bravo Entertainment.

Kapkapii boasts an ensemble cast including young actors Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Thalpade, Siddhi Idnani, Soniya Rathi, Dibendu Bhattacharya, and Zakir Hussein. Tusshar Kapoor will be playing the character essayed by Arjun Asokan in the Malayalam version. Meanwhile, Shreyas Thalapade plays the role of Soubin’s character.

‘Romancham’ was a horror comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The movie, which became one of the highest-grossers in 2023, starred Soubin Shahir and Arjun Asokan in the lead roles. The movie also garnered attention in Tamil.