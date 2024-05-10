Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber expecting their first child together

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have announced that they are expecting their first child. This exciting news was confirmed via an Instagram post. In the post, Justin shared a video and a series of photos revealing Hailey's baby bump. The video also hinted at the couple renewing their wedding vows as they prepared for parenthood.

In the photos, Hailey appeared to be wearing a wedding gown, while Justin opted for casual attire. Justin lovingly captured moments with her, holding her close and posing for pictures together. They shared these pictures and the video on Instagram, tagging each other in the caption. Although the couple has not disclosed the due date, TMZ reported that Hailey is well into her third trimester, suggesting fans can expect a summer arrival for the baby.

The journey of Hailey and Justin Bieber's relationship dates back to 2006 when they first met, during Justin's relationship with Selena Gomez. Following his split from Selena, Justin and Hailey began dating. Despite a brief separation, they reunited in 2016. Eventually, in 2018, Hailey and Justin exchanged wedding vows, solidifying their commitment to each other.