Scene in 'Aavesham' disrespecting Hindi language? Here's what netizens are saying

Post its OTT release, 'Aavesham' is continuing to win a lot of appreciation from the audience, especially for Fahadh Faasil's top-notch performance. However, now a section of netizens have criticised a scene from the movie, which allegedly showed disrespect to the Hindi language. In the fight scene, Ranga (Fahadh Faasil) is shown issuing a threat to the seniors at the college where Aju, Bibi and Shanthan are studying.

Ranga issues the threat first in Malayalam, then Kannada followed by Hindi and then again Kannada. His sidekick Ambaan (Sajin Gopu) soon rushes to him and asks him to stop since the threat has been continuing for long. 'Everyone has got the message. Now let's leave.' Ranga asks, 'No need for Hindi?' Ambaan responds, 'No need'.

One person took to X to write, ' New malayalam movie dialogue. Respect the official language of republic of India.” Many South Indian X users were quick to come to the characters' defense.

“I Love Malayalam Movies. No need for Hindi in Kerala or Southern states. If you wanna live in south then learn local languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu just like South Indians speak Hindi when we comes to live in North,” wrote one person. Another person stated, “Ambaan is a AGMARK South Indian. He ignores Hindi.”

'Aavesham', which hit theatres on April 11 started streaming on Prime Video on May 9, exactly 28 days after the film's theatrical release. Following its OTT release, the movie has been removed from theatres in Kerala as the film did not meet the 42-day window period set by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK).