Kannada TV actor Pavitra Jayaram dies in car accident

Actress Pavitra Jayaram, known for her portrayal of Thilottama in the popular Telugu TV series 'Trinayani', lost her life in a road accident on Sunday. The fatal crash occurred near Mahabubnagar in Andhra Pradesh, where she succumbed to injuries at the scene. The accident unfolded as the car she was travelling in lost control, striking the divider. Subsequently, a bus traveling from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the car's right side. Pavitra was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot.

The accident occurred while returning to Hanakere in Mandya district of Karnataka. As per media reports, Pavithra’s cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth were seriously injured in the incident.

The accident has shocked the entertainment industry. Further details on the case are awaited from the police.

Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the actress’s demise as he took to social media to express his sorrow. He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”

(With IANS inputs)