Online release of Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Vazhakku' raises concerns

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's move to publish Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Vazhakku' online amid his dispute with the actor has invited backlash from film lovers. Many questioned the director's intention to share the link to the movie online for free, especially since the film was reportedly produced by Tovino at a budget of Rs 27 lakh. The move has also raised discussions about the film's rightful owner and the ethics of releasing a movie without his or her permission.

Kerala Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthiyattu said the producer is always the rightful owner of the movie, which should be registered under the Kerala Film Chamber. He also maintained that the producer should be a registered member of the chamber, which works as an apex body representing various other associations under the film industry and their interests.

“The film should be registered under the chamber. The producer should also be a registered member. As per my understanding, Tovino had approached us about the membership recently,” he said. According to Saji, the film director stands to lose a lot financially, if the producer decides to take him to court regarding the release of the film online without his permission. “The director has taken a huge risk by posting the movie on a public platform. There is a possibility that he is either really upset with the actor-producer. Else, he has some document that will protect him,” he said.

Saji added that the move will affect any possibility of the film releasing in theatres since the Film Exhibitors' United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) is extremely particular about not streaming films that are released elsewhere. “We will have to wait and see what course of action should be taken in the coming days,” he said.

Producer G Suresh Kumar of the Kerala Film Chamber also criticised director Sanal Kumar's move, though he said he could only comment on the issue after having a word with Tovino Thomas who bankrolled and acted in the film.