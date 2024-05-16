'Furiosa' stuns Cannes: Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy's film receives six-minute ovation

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 16, 2024 10:03 AM IST
Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy. Photo: AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy

The Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy-starrer 'Furiosa' garnered a thunderous response at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. During the world premiere of director George Miller’s prequel, 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga', the audience gave the high-octane action film a six-minute standing ovation. Taylor-Joy blew kisses into the camera, while Hemsworth appeared teary-eyed at the rapturous reception.

“We worked very hard on this film, and it’ll be very interesting to see what you make of it,” Miller said briefly, taking a microphone to address the crowd. “Thank you for having us.”
Set in a post-apocalyptic world before the events of 'Fury Road', 'Furiosa' steps into the shoes of Charlize Theron for the title role, reports variety.com.
Early in the film, a young Furiosa is kidnapped and imprisoned by a group of bandits led by Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth).
The 'Fury Road' prequel was one of the most-anticipated premieres at this year’s Cannes.
(With IANS inputs)

