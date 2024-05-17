My greatest strength is my audience: Mammootty during 'Turbo' promotions

Screen icon Mammootty, thrilled about the much-awaited release of his latest movie 'Turbo', credits the audience for their unwavering support. He expressed his gratitude, stating that the Malayali audience has been with him for the past 42 years and hopes they will continue to support him. “My greatest strength is my audience. It’s been 42 years! They have never given up on me. I know they wouldn’t do that now,” Mammootty says in a video released as part of the promotions for 'Turbo'.

'Turbo' narrates the experiences of two individuals and portrays a real scam. Such scams often happen, but we seldom hear about them. The movie is about an unintentional mistake made by Jose, who is not a mass hero but an innocent person. He is a simpleton who interferes in everything without considering the consequences. In certain circumstances, people draw strength from unexpected sources, and Jose experiences such strength, which you could call ‘Turbo.’ He is not a ruffian or a thug but a driver. However, the experiences he faces force him to fight back—not to hurt anyone, but to protect himself. This movie could be described as a survival thriller. A significant portion of the story takes place in Tamil Nadu, featuring many Tamil characters and some Telugu actors,” says Mammootty.

The actor mentioned that a few real-life incidents have been included in the movie, but nothing has been forced. “Elements such as simple jokes, family relationships, emotional outbursts, anger, and the struggle for survival have been added. These human experiences are the strength of the movie,” notes the actor.

Mammootty revealed that he had always wanted to make such a movie. In fact, 'Turbo' is one of Mammootty Kampany’s most expensive films. He acknowledged that he had earned some profits while also incurring losses. Nonetheless, he mentioned that he had spent a significant amount on this film and vowed to make another movie if he recoups at least what he spent on this one.

“Action sequences were really time-consuming. We shot for around 120 days, most of which involved action scenes. I have tried my best. My audience should bear with me in case I made a mistake. An entire car chase was shot at night, which had to be done outdoors. The everyday expenses were substantial. Even though my own company produced the movie, I still needed to take my remuneration and pay taxes. So, I had to set aside my remuneration,” Mammootty notes.