Actor Hakim Shahjahan ties the knot with Sana Althaf

Our Correspondent
Published: May 18, 2024 10:29 AM IST
Hakim Shahjahan and Sana Althaf. Photo: Instagram

Actors Hakim Shahjahan and Sana Althaf recently got married in a civil ceremony attended by their family and close friends. Sana shared the news and posted several pictures from the wedding on her Instagram page.
Hakim, originally from Perumballichira in Thodupuzha, debuted in the film ‘ABCD’ directed by Martin Prakkat. He later worked as an assistant director on Prakkat’s film ‘Charlie’. Hakim has since starred in several movies, including ‘Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu’, ‘Kothu’, ‘Visudha Mejo’, ‘Priyan Ottathilanu’, and ‘Archana 31 Not Out’. His performance in the viral short film ‘Freedom At Midnight’ was particularly notable.

‘Kadaseela Biryani’ was Hakim’s first Tamil movie. His latest projects include ‘Pranaya Vilasam’ and ‘Kadakan’. He is also awaiting the release of Shanavas Bavakutty’s ‘Oru Kattil Oru Muri’ and ‘Poratt Nadakam’.
Sana entered the film industry with ‘Vikramadithyan’, playing the role of Dulquer Salmaan’s sister. She got the role in the hit movie through choreographer Sajna, who is also her relative. Sana has also played notable roles in ‘Rani Padmini’, ‘Basheerinte Premalekhanam’, and ‘Odiyan’. In Tamil cinema, she starred in the sequels ‘Chennai 28 II’ and ‘RK Nagar’. Sana hails from Kakkanad in Ernakulam. Her father, Althaf, is a producer, her mother is Shammi, and her sister is Shama.

