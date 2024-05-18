'Promoting aluminium foil': Aishwarya Rai heavily trolled for her Cannes look

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn on the red carpet on the third day of the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Several pictures and videos of Aishwarya's second appearance at the prestigious film festival have been circulating on social media platforms. While some lauded her look, others brutally trolled her stylists for the bizarre outfit.

One user commented, 'Have a feeling Aishwarya secretly promotes an aluminium foil brand at her Cannes appearance'. Another comment read, 'I have never seen an outfit worse than this. What's Aishwarya thinking at this point?' A third comment noted, 'What the hell happened to her stylists? Or are they underpaid?'

For her first look at the screening of 'Megalopolis', Aishwarya graced the red carpet in a black and gold ensemble with intricate golden patterns. Her attire featured a long train embellished with golden flowers.

Aishwarya, who has been representing India at the Cannes Film Festival for numerous years now, was spotted jetting off to the French Riviera late Wednesday night along with her daughter.