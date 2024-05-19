Malayalam film 'Vadakkan’ makes historic debut at Cannes's Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion

The Malayalam film 'Vadakkan' has secured a prestigious spot at the Cannes Film Festival's Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion. Produced by Offbeet Studios and directed by Sajeed A, and starring Kishore and Shruthy Menon, this film marks a significant milestone as the only Malayalam film among the seven gala screenings at the event.

'Vadakkan' takes audiences on an immersive journey into the mesmerizing Vadakkan Universe, blending supernatural elements with ancient North Malabar folklore. With a world-class crew, including Resul Pookutty, Kieko Nakahara, Bijibal, and Unni R, the film promises to captivate viewers with its unique storytelling and visualization.

As part of the Fantastic Pavilion, 'Vadakkan' is showcased alongside other innovative and genre-defying projects, providing filmmakers and industry professionals with a glimpse into the genre film world.

Pablo Guisa, Executive Director of the Fantastic Pavilion at Cannes Marché du Film, expressed his delight, saying, "It's an absolute pleasure to host 'Vadakkan' as one of our seven gala screenings. The film, with its unique blend of mystery, ancient lore, and supernatural elements, shot to global standards, will be an experience like no other. 'Vadakkan' boasts a gripping narrative and a unique storytelling format, showcasing the strength of Indian cinema in the global genre space. We are impressed with the director's and producer's vision to bring the 'Vadakkan' franchise to life for audiences.”

Jaideep Singh, Founder of Offbeet Media Group and Producer of the film, highlighted 'Vadakkan's' role in redefining Indian cinema with its fusion of local narratives and global sensibilities. He stated, "With 'Vadakkan', we aim to redefine Indian cinema by seamlessly blending hyperlocal narratives with global sensibilities, supported by a world-class cast and crew. Presenting at the Fantastic Pavilion is a huge step for us. 'Vadakkan' is more than just a supernatural thriller; it's a homage to our rich cultural heritage, with massive potential to travel across the globe."

Following its Cannes debut, 'Vadakkan' is poised to reach audiences worldwide, with plans for dubbing in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, as well as releases in other regional languages. The film will also enter other major festivals over the coming months.