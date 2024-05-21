Happy birthday Mohanlal: Five upcoming films featuring the superstar

Mohanlal, who turns 64 on May 21, continues to reign supreme in Malayali hearts as the undisputed king of emotions. The superstar has acted in nearly 360 films in his career and hopes to amaze us further in the coming years. On his birthday, we take a look at some of the actor's upcoming movies.

Empuraan

This is one of the most anticipated movies featuring the veteran actor. It is a sequel to the super hit movie 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. In 'Lucifer', the actor played Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab'raam. Mohanlal will reprise the role in 'Empuraan', the shoot of which is currently under way in Thiruvananthapuram.

Barroz

This movie marks Mohanlal's debut as a director and will feature him in the lead too. The film, which was initially scripted and conceived by Jijo Punnoose, is presently in its post-production stage. The latest buzz is that the film will hit theatres in September 12 and is expected to be among the biggest releases this Onam.

'Barroz' is Mohanlal's debut directorial. Photo | X

Kannappa

Mohanlal will play a prominent role in this Telugu film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and featuring Prabhas in the lead. Though not more details are available about the movie, it is said to feature an ensemble cast, including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu and Dr Shiva Rajkumar, among others.

Vrushabha

The film directed by Nanda Kishore will feature Mohanlal in the lead. The epic action entertainer is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios. The movie is expected to be released some time this year.

Mohanlal 360

Mohanlal will reunite with danseuse-actor Shobana after a long while in this Tharun Moorthy directorial. The news of their reunion had created a lot of happiness and excitement among fans with many waiting to catch a glimpse of the evergreen couple. The movie is yet to get a title.