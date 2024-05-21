His 64th birthday, Mohanlal surprises fans with 'Empuraan' poster

Superstar Mohanlal is celebrating his 64th birthday today. It has become a trend for celebrities to post updates about their upcoming releases on their birthdays, and Mohanlal had a special surprise for his fans. He unveiled a poster from his forthcoming film, 'Empuraan', the sequel to the 2019 hit 'Lucifer', directed by Prithviraj.

The first film in the franchise received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, with Mohanlal's portrayal of Stephen Nedumpally leaving a lasting impression. In the sequel, he will take on the role of Khureshi Abraam. The new poster features Mohanlal exuding confidence in an all-black outfit, sporting a thick moustache and a long salt-and-pepper beard, surrounded by armed men.

'Empuraan' will also see Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Nandu, and Saniya Iyappan reprising their roles. The movie is currently being shot in Thiruvananthapuram.