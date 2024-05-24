Unni Mukundan's 'Jai Ganesh' to Vishal-starrer 'Rathnam': Here's a list of new OTT releases

This week, get ready to binge-watch some of the latest movies and series on various OTT platforms. From Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Jai Ganesh' to Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas', we have you covered.

Jai Ganesh (Malayalam)

This Unni Mukundan-starrer hit theatres over a month ago and features the actor as a paraplegic designer who finds it hard to come to terms with his present life. The film also stars 'RDX' fame Mahima Nambiar, Srikanth K Vijayan, Devaki Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, Ravindra Vijay and Jomol ,among others in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Ranjith Shankar who had previously helmed hits like 'Ramante Edenthottam' and 'Pretham'.

Streaming on Manorama Max from May 24.

Crew (Hindi)

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s 'Crew' is a heist comedy film directed by Kerala-born Rajesh A Krishnan. The film features the trio, who are flight attendants at the Kohinoor Airlines, which is at the brink of bankruptcy, and embark on a clandestine gold smuggling operation. The music of the film was composed by Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Raj Ranjodh and Vishal Mishra.

Streaming on Netflix from May 24.

Rathnam (Tamil)

Vishal's film 'Rathnam' directed by Hari is an action-packed commercial film revolving around a woman played by Priya Bhavani Shankar who is kidnapped by hooligans. She is rescued by Rathnam who has to continue to protect her. The film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, Murali Sharma and Samuthirakani, among others.

Streaming on Prime Video from May 23

Atlas (English)

Jennifer Lopez plays a counterterrorism data analyst who tries to save humanity from a robot. This stems from her distrust of artificial intelligence, which she sees as a threat to the world. The film directed by Brad Peyton and written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, also features Simu Liu, Lana Parrilla, Sterling K Brown, Mark Strong, among others.

Streaming on Netflix