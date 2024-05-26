Divya Prabha’s family celebrates movie’s big win at Cannes

Actor Divya Prabha’s family is on cloud nine as her movie ‘All We Imagine As Light’ won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Her mother Leelamani and sister Vidyaprabha were eagerly awaiting the news of their win at their home in Coimbatore. Divya Prabha’s achievement at one of the biggest film festivals in the world has truly brough a ray of happiness to the family that is still mourning the death of their father P S Ganapathi Iyer. The proud mother celebrated the win by cutting a cake and calling her other daughter Sandhyaprabha who works at Abu Dhabi.

Divya with her family. Photo | Special arrangement

Divya, who was able to carve a niche for herself in the film industry, has been artistically inclined since childhood. She often participated in mono act competitions and school plays. It was Divya's strong passion for acting that led her to the industry, though no one from her industry had connections to cinema.

Divya Prabha won the second-best actor award at the state television awards in 2015, for her performance in the tele serial ‘Eshwaran Sakshi’. The family originally hails from Ayyanthol in Thrissur, where her father PS Ganapathy Iyer worked as a legal consultant. Divyaprabha studied at St Margaret School and then at TKM Engineering College in Kollam. She also completed MBA from Annamalai University. The actor currently lives in Kochi.