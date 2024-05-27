Actor Johnny Wactor shot dead during suspected theft in LA

Actor Johnny Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin in 'General Hospital', was shot and killed during a suspected catalytic converter theft attempt. He was 37 years old. Wactor’s talent agent, David Shaul, confirmed his death. “Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being—not just a talented actor dedicated to his craft, but a moral example to everyone who knew him," Shaul said. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude. “In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be,” Shaul said in a statement, reports variety.com.

The statement further read: “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.” As per the Police Department in Los Angeles, a man was shot by one of three suspects attempting to extract the catalytic converter from his car at about 3 a.m. in the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Wactor appeared in more than 160 episodes of 'General Hospital', the longest-running television daytime drama in the US.

He made his television debut in the Lifetime drama series 'Army Wives'. He also guest starred in the series 'Westworld', 'The OA', 'Station 19', 'Siberia', 'Agent X', 'Fantastic', 'Animal Kingdom', 'Hollywood Girl', 'Training Day', 'Criminal Minds', 'Struggling Servers', 'Age Appropriate', 'NCIS', 'The Passenger', and 'Barbee Rehab'. He even worked in short films such as 'The Grass Is Never Greener', 'GoldenBox', 'The Con-Artist', 'Flyover States', 'A Most Suitable Applicant', 'The Interrogation', 'Anything for You, Abby', 'The Relic', and 'We Won’t Forget', among many others. In feature films, he starred in the 2016 film 'USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage', directed by Mario Van Peebles and starring Nicolas Cage, among many other films.

(With IANS inputs)