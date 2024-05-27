Karan Johar shares first look of 'Dhadak 2’, film books November 22 release

Published: May 27, 2024 04:53 PM IST
Karan Johar. Photo: Instagram

Karan Johar has unveiled the first look of the upcoming film ‘Dhadak 2’. Sharing it on his Instagram on Monday, KJo posted a video introducing viewers to the film's themes. In the caption, KJo wrote, “This story is a bit different. Once, there was a king and a queen, both belonging to different castes, end of story. Presenting ‘Dhadak 2’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas November 22."

The video highlights various texts pertaining to the lives of Dalits and the resistance against the practice of casteism. Most of the texts in the video are in blue, emphasising Ambedkarite themes.
The film stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, portraying characters from different worlds. It addresses the issue of discrimination against people from oppressed castes.
The first part of the ‘Dhadak’ franchise marked the Bollywood debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor, who starred alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film itself was adapted from the Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairat’ directed by Nagraj Manjule.
‘Dhadak 2’ is set to arrive in cinemas on November 22.
(With IANS inputs)

