'Tatlubaaz' actor Nargis Fakhri is all praise for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'

Mumbai: Actor Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the streaming series 'Tatlubaaz', praised director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's handling of the characters in his blockbuster film ‘Animal’.

‘Animal’, which was released last year in December, polarised the audience over its treatment of female characters and the dominance of the 'alpha male' characters. However, Nargis has a different opinion, as she said that she found the female characters getting a lot of space and presence in the film.

Speaking about Sandeep, Nargis shared: “I love how the character was sketched for Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’. The way he explored alpha energy was truly impressive! And look at how well he drafted characters for even the females in his film. Even though they weren't ‘lead’, they had the juiciest parts too."

The actor further mentioned that, other than him, she also likes filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and his stories, and expressed her wish to work with him. “I feel Rajkumar Hirani’s films like ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘Sanju’ are like a breath of fresh air that’s loaded with light-hearted moments, and the way his films strike a chord with the audience is truly admirable. Lastly, I’d also like to work with Kabir Khan and his high-octane action films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. I admire his passion for storytelling and how it elevates every scene," she added.

(With IANS inputs)