Amala Paul turns playback singer in ninth month of pregnancy

Amala Paul, who is soon expecting her first child, has debuted as a playback singer in the movie 'Level Cross', the Asif Ali starrer presented by Jeethu Joseph after the successful film 'Kooman'. The actress is excited to try something new besides acting and considers this opportunity as a gift for her unborn child. Amala rendered the song composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

The film’s director, Arfaz Ayub, revealed that Amala sang for 'Level Cross' at a press meet organized as part of the promotions. The song is receiving great responses from the audience. Arfaz joked that it was quite a task to make Amala sing. In response, Amala playfully mentioned that the director might have heard her humming songs on the set during breaks. Arfaz Ayub was the chief associate of Jeethu Joseph.

Arfaz has penned the story and screenplay of this thriller movie. Besides Asif and Amala, actor Sharafudeen will also play a pivotal role. Notably, Asif Ali will sport a unique makeover in this film.

Think Music has acquired the music rights of the movie for an exorbitant sum. The movie boasts an impressive technical crew, with Vinayak Shashikumar penning the lyrics for the songs composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, and Appu Prabhakar handling the camera. Deepu Joseph, known for editing acclaimed movies like 'Jallikattu', 'Churuli', and 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', is the editor of this movie.

'Level Cross' is slated to hit theatres in the second week of June.