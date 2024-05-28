Even art-house films get distribution in Kerala: Payal Kapadia praises Mollywood

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who made history as the first Indian filmmaker to win the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival for her film 'All We Imagine as Light', expressed her admiration for Malayalam films.

During a press conference, Kapadia praised Malayalam cinema, underlining the diversity and quality of films produced in the industry. She said that these films are appreciated by a broad audience and emphasized that even art house films receive commercial distribution in Kerala, which is not common in other parts of the country. Kapadia remarked:

"Especially the films from Kerala, like maybe y’all can speak about it, there is an immense amount of range of films that are being made. And even art-house films, they get distribution, which doesn’t happen in the rest of the country. So, I think the audience in Kerala is really open to watching different kinds of films, because they are part of a really large variety of films."

Following her historic win at the Cannes Film Festival, several celebrities, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Shruti Haasan, and many others, took to social media to congratulate Payal Kapadia and the team behind 'All We Imagine as Light'.