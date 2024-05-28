People claimed that my father-in-law wasn't happy with our marriage: Manjima Mohan

Actor Manjima Mohan, who charmed the Malayali audience as a child artist, has portrayed some interesting roles in Tamil movies, earning their praise. The actress is married to Gautham Karthik, the son of veteran actor Karthik. Social media was abuzz with many rumours after the duo tied the knot. Some claimed that Gautham’s father wasn’t happy with the marriage and that Manjima was pregnant before the wedding. In a podcast with RJ Mercy John, Manjima brushed these aside as untrue rumours. She also opened up about her personal life and career in the podcast, which has now gone viral on social media.

“Some untrue news about my marriage had appeared on social media. They claimed that I was pregnant before marriage. There were also rumours that my father-in-law was unhappy and that we had invited him just once. He is my husband’s father; there is no need for even a formal invitation. All these are made-up stories. But it is true that such rumours hurt our family members. A large group of people were genuinely thrilled about our marriage. However, some others just sneered at us. I had seen such scathing remarks even before the marriage, but it never affected me then. But I started getting upset after marriage. Gautham asked me why I was sad reading such comments. Seeing the comments that I was not a suitable partner for Gautham, I started feeling that I was a failure. But he said, “You should openly tell me what is bothering you; do not think that I already know. You should communicate so that I would know”. Gautham is a kind person. He always says that a partner should be able to communicate openly about what they are going through. This communication would avoid misunderstandings and differences.

Whenever I saw couples sharing their pictures on social media, I used to wonder when I would be able to do that. However, after announcing our wedding, everything was on social media. Gautham had warned me that I should be careful. Now, I am really careful when I speak. People would start judging us as soon as our thoughts and words fail to meet their expectations,” Manjima said.

Manjima Mohan entered the film industry through the super-hit Malayalam movie ‘Kaliyoonjal’. She won the Kerala state award for best child artist for her fabulous performance in ‘Madhuranombarakaattu’. She is the daughter of noted cinematographer and filmmaker Vipin Mohan.