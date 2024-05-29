Sajin Baabu clarifies remuneration and collaboration details with Kani Kusruti in 'Biriyaani'

Actor Kani Kusruti recently disclosed her remuneration for the movie 'Biriyaani,' which earned her the Kerala State Award for Best Actress. Now, the film's director, Sajin Baabu, has responded to the ensuing comments and discussions. Sajin asserted that the makers compensated Kani fairly according to the film's budget. He also acknowledged Kani's cooperation in all aspects of the movie.

In a recent interview, Kani mentioned that she had no interest in acting in 'Biriyaani' and did it solely for the money. She revealed receiving Rs 70,000 as remuneration for the film. Sajin Babu states, "I wrote and directed 'Biriyaani' some time ago. The movie reflects my politics and perspectives. 'Biriyaani' garnered numerous awards and accolades, including the Best Movie award at the film festival in Italy, where it premiered, as well as national and state awards. Those who understood the movie's politics enjoyed it, while others questioned me about it. I believe I've addressed their inquiries and dispelled their doubts. Even now, I can address them all based on my life experiences. My crew and I worked diligently on a modest budget to complete this film.

We paid Kani the maximum amount we could afford at the time, and she accepted the remuneration with happiness and satisfaction. She cooperated with everything related to the movie. Kani and I shared a warm relationship during and after the shoot. Furthermore, we don't hesitate to call or speak to each other if something arises.

Most importantly, an Indian movie has won the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. Those who haven't discussed 'Biriyaani' until now are now focusing on the movie's politics to undermine this incredible achievement by an Indian film at Cannes. I've conveyed my political views in my previous movies, including 'Theatre,' which will be released soon. This is my response to all those seeking my reaction."