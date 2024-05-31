It's official! Parvathy Thiruvothu who was last seen in Mollywood with Anjali Menon's 'Wonder Women' is all set to make a comeback with the Christo Tomy directorial 'Ullozhukku'. The movie, which will bring together two talented actors – herself and Urvashi – will hit theatres on June 21. The film is Christo's latest work after the Netflix documentary 'Curry and Cyanide' revolving around the controversial Koodathayi cyanide killings.

The makers released the first-look poster on Friday. Hit music composer Sushin Shyam is also part of the project. On Thursday, the actor shared a cryptic note on Instagram, generating a lot of hype on social media. In her note, the actor wrote, 'No matter how deep you bury a secret, it will always surface.”

The post, which comes just days after she shared a note supporting Palestine, had people guessing. However, others were quick to assess that the actor may be part of an upcoming movie. Sushin Shyam too shared a similar statement.

Parvathy who was the most sought after female actor in Mollywood in the last decade slowly shifted to other film industries, including Bollywood. She played an interesting role in 'Qarib Qarib Single', opposite Irrfan Khan. She later made her debut in the Telugu webseries 'Dhootha'. She was last seen in 'Kadak Singh' featuring Pankaj Tripathi.