Dhanush pays tribute to Ilaiyaraaja on 81st birthday with biopic poster

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is celebrating his 81st birthday today, receiving heartfelt wishes from across the country.

Actor Dhanush, a dedicated admirer of Ilaiyaraaja, took to social media to convey his birthday greetings. He also shared a new poster from the forthcoming biopic about Ilaiyaraaja. The poster features Dhanush standing before a large crowd, harmonium in hand, with his band in the background.

The biopic, which remains untitled, is directed by Arun Matheswaran and stars Dhanush in the lead role. Ilaiyaraaja himself will compose the music for the film, with the story written by Kamal Haasan. The filmmakers have yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. Sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only @ilaiyaraaja sir."

The biopic was officially announced recently in Chennai, in the presence of Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran.