Christo Tomy's 'Ullozhukku' promo video creates buzz

The promo video of the upcoming Christo Tomy directorial 'Ullozhukku' (Undercurrent) starring Parvathy and Urvashi in lead roles is out. The video features Prasanth Murali and Parvathy as a newlywed couple. The promo video has evoked a sense of curiosity among the audience. Amid the hype, the makers also plan to release the teaser of the film on Monday.

The script of 'Ullozhukku' written by Christo Tomy bagged the first prize (worth Rs 25 Lakh) in the 2018 'Cinestaan India' screenplay competition, even beating Biplav Goswami's screenplay for 'Laapataa Ladies', which won widespread acclaim earlier this year. Christo has also won the golden lotus and silver lotus national awards for his short films 'Kamuki' and 'Kanyaka' respectively. Christo's 2023 Netflix documentary 'Curry& Cyanide' based on the infamous Koodathayi cyanide killings was well-received internationally. Christo is also an alumni of the Satyajit Rai Film Institute.

'Ullozhukku' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey under the banners RSVP & MacGuffin Pictures, with Sanjeev Kumar Nair of Reverie Entertainment serving as co-producer. The film is set for a theatrical release this month. While Pashan Jal is the film's associate producer, the cinematography is by Shehnad Jalal. Sushin Shyam has composed music for the film, while Kiran Das is the editor. Sync Sound & Sound Design is by Jayadevan Chakkadath & Anil Radhakrishnan.