'Dhoomam' makers finally release film on YouTube after delay in OTT release

Fahadh Faasil's 'Dhoomam', which was bankrolled by Hombale Films, is now out on YouTube. The decision to release the film on a common streaming platform was taken due to the delay in the film's OTT release. The film, which hit theatres last year, was panned by critics for it's concept and treatment. The film featured a star cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.

Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar, known for films like 'Lucia' and 'U-Turn' made his debut in Malayalam with 'Dhoomam'. The movie exposes the ill-effects of tobacco abuse and the role played by such firms in marketing their products. Recently, in an interview with Onmanorama, Fahadh Faasil had admitted that some films are not meant to be made, though the concepts are good.

“Some things are not meant to be made into cinema. They are beyond people's understanding. These stories and concepts may sound good when you hear it and seem like a good cinematic opportunity, but they don't work when you try to make it into a movie,” he said. The makers released the film on May 31, which was observed as World Tobacco Day.