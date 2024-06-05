Suresh Gopi to be part of film bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany? Know details here

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who made history by becoming BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, will be seen in a Malayalam movie, bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany. The actor made the revelation to a news portal post his electoral win on Tuesday. Though the actor did not reveal the name of the film, there are speculations that it is for a Mahesh Narayanan directorial, which will feature Mammootty in a lead role.

As per reports, the 'Take Off' and 'Ariyippu' director's movie will feature a star cast, including Kunchako Boban and Fahadh Faasil. Suresh Gopi is expected to play a cameo role. The collaboration between Mammootty and Suresh Gopi has exited fans. 'Dhruvam' directed by Joshiy was among the first films that brought the two actors together on screen. They later appeared in Sathyan Anthikad's 'Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu', 'Oru CBI Diary Kurup' and 'Twenty: 20'.

Suresh Gopi who made his political entry in 2016, contested twice in the Lok Sabha elections. Though he did not manage to make any impact in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he secured a large victory this year. He had also contested in the 2021 Assembly Elections.