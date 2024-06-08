Amal Neerad springs a surprise, releases posters featuring Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil in his next

Amal Neerad whose last film 'Bheeshma Parvam' was a huge commercial success is back with his next. This time, the filmmaker will be joining hands with Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil in an action thriller. The makers released the character posters of the film, which features Kunchacko and Fahadh in stylish avatars.

The character posters have generated a lot of buzz on the internet. Amal first released Kunchacko's look on his social media page, which was followed by a character poster featuring Fahadh. Both the actors sport a black attire and gun, set against a blood red backdrop.

The film is bankrolled by Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures. On Friday, the team had informed there would be a major announcement from Amal Neerad about the upcoming movie. Though speculations were rife about Kunchacko Boban's involvement in the film, Fahadh's presence in the movie has come as a surprise.

'Bheeshma Parvam', which was released in 2022 featured Mammootty in the lead. The megastar had essayed the role of Anjootti Michael, the patriarch of the Anjootti family.