Monkey Man gets an OTT release date, but is there good news for Indian viewers?

Dev Patel's directorial debut 'Monkey Man', which opened to positive reviews across the globe has locked its OTT release date. The film starring actors Dev, Shobitha Dhulipala, Sikhander Kher, among others was reportedly banned in India for its violent and religious content. However, the reports were later rubbished by the Central Board of Film Certification officials who claimed that they were unable to watch the film due to multiple holidays in March and April, following which it could not give the approval for its release in India.

If this is true, 'Monkey Man' may release in theatres in India in the coming months, much to the relief of Indian viewers. However, the film, which has locked its OTT release, won't be available for viewing in India, since the streaming platform is only available for viewers in the USA. As per reports, the film will start streaming on Peacock, a streaming service, owned by NBC Universal.

'Monkey Man' is an action thriller that follows the life of a young man who ekes out a meagre living in a fight club wearing a mask. The scars from the past and present haunt him and he embarks on a violent journey to avenge the wrongs. Indian-American actor Dev Patel, who plays the titular character, rose to fame playing Jamal Malik in the Oscar-winning film 'Slum Dog Millionaire'. He has starred in a string of successful films, following his breakthrough in 2008. He is also a recipient of several awards, including the BAFTA award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.