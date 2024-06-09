Blood-red hues and high drama: Amal Neerad's 'Bougainvillea' first look revealed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 09, 2024 03:11 PM IST
Bougainvillea posters. Photo: Instagram/Amal Neerad

Two years after igniting the box office with his gangster action film Bheeshma Parvam, starring Mammootty, Amal Neerad is back in the director’s chair. This time, he teams up with a band of younger talents for a new film titled Bougainvillea. The makers have finally unveiled the first-look poster, which features the main cast and offers a small glimpse into the movie’s world.

The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, Sharafudheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda in key roles. The poster, drenched in blood-red hues, exudes a sense of dread, hinting that Bougainvillea will be yet another addition to Neerad’s list of action extravaganzas. The film also marks Jyothirmayi's return to the big screen after a long hiatus.
Bougainvillea is written by famous novelist Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad. Anend C. Chandran handles the film's cinematography, with music composed by Sushin Shyam. The editing is done by Vivek Harshan.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT