Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan among celebrities who attend swearing-in ceremony

Published: June 09, 2024 07:37 PM IST Updated: June 09, 2024 07:41 PM IST
Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth, and Kangana Ranaut reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath on Sunday, thereby forming the government at the Centre led by the National Democratic Alliance for the third consecutive term, a string of A-list celebrities, including Rajnikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, graced the occasion.

While actor Rajnikanth reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a white dhoti and shirt, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black suit-pant for the swearing-in ceremony.

Other celebrities who attended the oath-taking ceremony include actors Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, who won from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket, Vikrant Massey, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

