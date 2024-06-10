Alphonse Puthren says 'Manjummel Boys' deserves an Oscar. Netizens react

Ace filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has claimed that Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, deserves an Oscar. He also apologized to the filmmakers for failing to watch the film earlier. The 'Gold' director also went to the extent of claiming that he will lose faith in the Academy Awards if 'Manjummel Boys' fails to win an Oscar.

“Manjummel Boys deserves an Oscar. Such a brilliant survival thriller. From a to z of the film is so well made. If you don't get an Oscar, I won't believe in Oscar Awards anymore. Chidambaram and team, thanks for making Malayalam cinema more proud. I saw it today only. Sorry for the delay. And I wish no one undergoes the pain the real people went through,” he wrote.

Many people reacted to Alphonse's post, claiming that the film was good but not worthy of the Oscars. Some netizens went to the extent of saying that the movie was overrated, comparing it to Jude Anthany Joseph's '2018', which was nominated as India's entry to the Oscars last year.

'Manjummel Boys' was based on a true story of a group of youths who visited the Guna Cave in Kodaikanal. The movie went on to become a blockbuster and received critical acclaim for its storyline and making.