Dhanush's 50th film ‘Raayan’ locks its release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 11, 2024 09:56 AM IST
'Raayan' posters. Photo: X/Dhanush

Tamil superstar Dhanush has announced the release date of his upcoming movie, 'Raayan'. On Monday, the actor shared posters of the film, set to be released in multiple languages, on his X handle with the caption: “#Raayan From July 26th.”
The posters depict Dhanush looking at the camera with a deity behind him, alongside a bag and a pot placed next to him.

The colour temperature of the frame is warm with flames making up for most of the frame. ‘Raayan’ is the 50th film of Dhanush who earlier shared the first song from the movie on X. The lyrical video shows the actor pulling off some killer dance moves, grooving alongside a large group of dancers. The song composed and sung by A.R. Rahman has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva.
(With IANS inputs)

