Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, and Anupam Kher mourn Reasi terror attack victims

Several stars, including Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, and Anupam Kher, expressed their grief and offered prayers for the victims of the terror attack in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. On June 9, suspected terrorists fired upon a bus carrying pilgrims, resulting in the deaths of ten people and injuries to 33 others, according to police and officials.

Following the attack, the bus rolled down a gorge. The tragic incident occurred at 6:10 pm on Sunday, June 9, when terrorists opened fire on the bus returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi to Katra.

Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. They were going for Vaishnodevi Darshan and terrorists opened fire on them only because they were Hindus. I pray for the departed and hope for the swift recovery of the injured. Om shanty (sic).”

Anupam Kher also condemned the incident on X, stating, "Angry, pained and saddened by the cowardly attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu! May almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain and loss. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured (sic).”

Varun Dhawan shared his sentiments on Instagram, posting, “Devastated by the horrific attack on innocent pilgrims in Reasi. I strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist act. Praying for the departed souls. My condolences to the victims and their families. Om Shanti (sic).”