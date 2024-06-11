Kannada actor Darshan arrested in murder case

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor-producer Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a youth from Chitradurga in Karnataka. The 47-year-old was picked up from a hotel in Mysuru on Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place on June 9 under the Kamakshipalya police station limits.

Sources said the victim Renuka Swamy worked with a pharmacy company. Renuka's body was reportedly thrown into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya. It is alleged that the deceased had made some derogatory comments against a female actor in a social media post.

Police came to know about the murder after some local residents alerted them. The body was sent for an autopsy and the forensic report confirmed that he was murdered, the sources said. Further investigation led to the arrest of some suspects, who spilled the beans, a police official said.

Based on their statement, police detained Darshan, sources said. Investigations are into whether the actor was directly involved in the murder or was part of the conspiracy, the sources added. Police have provided tight security at Darshan's house at RR Nagar here.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the actor is being subjected to an inquiry by police in connection with an alleged murder and whether he is involved or not would be known only after the investigation.

"A person from Chitradurga was murdered in Bengaluru. In connection with that murder some people have been arrested, and during their inquiry Darshan's name has come up, so he has been brought for inquiry," Parameshwara told reporters here. "Until the investigation is over, nothing can be said. Whether he (Darshan) is involved or not, what is the reason for the murder, why has his name come up? All those things will be known only after the investigation. So at this point in time, nothing else can be said," he added.

