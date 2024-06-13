Bala’s latest social media post goes viral; netizens curious about his ‘murapennu’

Actor Bala has become active on social media after a while, with a post that has generated curiosity and surprise among his followers. In his latest picture, Bala is seen standing close to his cousin Kokila, who is also his ‘murapennu’ (a female cousin whom a male can marry as per custom). However, it's the lines he penned that caught his fans’ attention. “My sacrifices shouldn’t be seen as cowardice; consider it as my gratitude. After 16 years, I live in peace and in the grace of God. That doesn’t mean that I forgot my past,” Bala wrote on his social media page.

His comment box is flooded with interesting comments from his followers. Meanwhile, some are curious to know whether Bala and Kokila are engaged. However, it seems the actor is ignoring these comments as he hasn’t reacted to them.

Bala was earlier married to noted singer Amrutha Suresh, with whom he has a daughter. After their divorce, the actor tied the knot with Dr. Elizebeth. Bala’s second marriage had become the talk of the town, but the couple has been living apart for some time now. Currently, Elizebeth is working abroad.

Bala has acted in many super hit films, essaying roles as the protagonist, antagonist, as well as a romantic hero. He underwent a liver transplant surgery and has been recovering. Bala has recently started acting again.