I am seeing someone: Mamta Mohandas spills details on her dating life

Actress Mamta Mohandas is gearing up for her upcoming Tamil film 'Maharaja,' set to hit theatres on June 14. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the movie boasts a stellar cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Mamta Mohandas, Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, and Munishkanth, among others.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Mamta candidly discussed her personal life. She revealed her past experience with a long-distance relationship, acknowledging that it didn't thrive due to certain challenges. Stressing the importance of ease in relationships, she emphasized the need for them to be stress-free and uncomplicated.

However, Mamta also disclosed that she is currently in a relationship. Expressing contentment with her present situation, she hinted at the possibility of marriage, indicating a willingness to see where their relationship leads.

Reflecting on her career in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Mamta shared that while she had opportunities to venture into these industries, she remained committed to Malayalam cinema. She attributed this decision to a deep-seated desire to succeed in her home audience, recognizing the critical nature of Malayalam viewers and the significance of achieving success in that realm.