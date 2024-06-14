'Maharaj' runs into trouble for hurting religious sentiments? Release stalled

'Maharaj,' starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid, has reportedly run into trouble for hurting religious sentiments. The movie, which marked Junaid's debut, was set to start streaming directly on Netflix from June 14. However, now we hear that the movie has been stalled after a petition was filed against 'Maharaj' in the Gujarat High Court alleging that the film hurt religious sentiments.

A petition was reportedly filed by Lord Krishna devotees and members of Pushtimarg sect who argued that the film, based on the 1862 Libel Case, would invoke violence if released. The petitioners also claimed that they had not received any response from Yash Raj Films and Netflix though they had sent a representation requesting a private screening of the film.

Based on this, the Gujarat High Court stayed the release of the movie, directed by Siddharth P Malhothra. The court also reportedly sent a notice to Netflix in this regard. This is not the first time that Netflix is running in trouble for reportedly hurting religious sentiments. Last year, right-wing outfits had asked Netflix to pull down 'Annapoorani' starring Nayanthara, alleging the film hurt religious sentiments.