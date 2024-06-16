Makeup artist Ronex Xavier reacts to trolls on 'Varshangalkku Shesham'

Ever since the Malayalam flick 'Varshangalkku Shesham' hit the OTT platform, scores of social media posts have criticized the makeup style in the Vineeth Sreenivasan-directed movie. Now, the film’s makeup artist, Ronex Xavier, has responded to the trolls circulating on social media.

In an interview with Manorama Online, Ronex said that he was taking the criticisms positively and noted that the same people who are now finding faults were full of praise for the movie when it was running successfully in theatres. The movie, which stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal, grossed nearly Rs 90 crore at the box office. However, the film has faced criticism in cyberspace since its recent OTT release.

The appearance of the protagonists was decided after constructive discussions between director Vineeth and makeup artist Ronex. “We believe that our choice of makeup style turned out well. People who are now criticizing it had previously praised the film when it was in theatres. I think the current reaction is fabricated. I don’t have anything to add. I am taking everything positively,” Ronex said.

It should be noted that Ronex has helmed the makeup departments of well-received movies such as Bramayugam, Malaikottai Vaaliban, Manjummel Boys, and Premalu. He won the state award for best makeup artist for his work in Njan Marykutty. Ronex also captivated moviegoers by transforming actor Vijayaraghavan into a 100-year-old character named Ittupayi and impressed with the makeup of actor Indrans in the movie Home. His upcoming films include Joshiy’s Rambaan and Suresh Gopi’s big-budget movie Varaham. Ronex’s next movie to hit theatres is Gaganachari, a science fiction film.