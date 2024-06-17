Eid al-Adha: Megastar Mammootty offers prayers at Salafi Masjid in Kochi. See video

Megastar Mammootty visited the Salafi Masjid at Edappally as part of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), observed by Muslims worldwide to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's obediance in offering his son Ismail as a sacrifice. The actor who wore a white printed shirt and pants arrived early to offer prayers at the mosque.

Last year, a video of Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan offering namaaz as part of Eid Ul-Fitr at the Kaloor International Stadium in Kochi had gone viral. This time, the veteran star was only accompanied by relatives as he attended prayers at the Juma Masjid. ANI shared the latest video with the caption: "On the occasion of #EidAlAdha festival, actor Mammootty visits Salafi Juma Masjid in Kochi."

'Mammootty' who was last seen in Midhun Manuel Thomas' film 'Turbo' has a slew of upcoming projects. The actor has had a string of successful releases, with most films garnering good collection at the box office. He was appreciated for his roles in Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal- The Core' featuring Jyothika and also for playing the mysterious tantrik in Rahul Sadasivan's movie 'Bramayugam'.