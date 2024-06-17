Taapsee says she bagged her first role in Bollywood because of her resemblance with Preity Zinta

Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu who has delivered some memorable performances in her career, has revealed that she was brought into Bollywood due to her resemblance to Preity Zinta. Taapsee, in a recent talk show 'Dhawan Karenge' with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, opened up during a candid conversation about looking up to the mesmerising actress Preity, who is also well-acquainted with Shikhar.

The 'Mulk' actor shared: "I was first brought into Bollywood because I share a resemblance with Preity Zinta. She has very good energy, and you know it well." Taapsee continued: “The aura of Preity ma’am is very lively, and she seems very intelligent. I felt like I had to live up to her reputation, as I was brought into the industry because of her name. So, I always put in an effort to be like her."

For the unversed, Shikhar is the captain of the IPL team 'Punjab Kings', which is owned by Preity. 'Dhawan Karenge' is streaming on JioCinema Premium. Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her upcoming projects include 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?', 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

(IANS inputs)