Anticipation builds as motion poster for Tovino's 'Avaran' drops online

The motion poster for the upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer 'Avaran' has been released. This film is produced by Jinu V Abraham under the banner of Jinu Abraham Innovation and directed by Shilpa Alexander.

The motion poster made its debut through the social media pages of prominent actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj, and Manju Warrier. The story and screenplay for 'Avaran' are penned by the renowned screenwriter Benny P Nayarambalam. The film is anticipated to be a rom-com with mass appeal, though the full cast details have yet to be disclosed.

The title reveal video has already hinted at a potential violent action drama centred around an alcoholic protagonist with chain-smoking habits.

In addition to 'Avaran,' Tovino Thomas is set to appear in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' (ARM), written and directed by Jithin Lal. Following this, he will also star in 'Munpe,' directed by Saiju Sreedharan.