Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai announce birth of son 'Ilai'

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai have joyfully announced the birth of their baby boy. The couple shared the happy news with their fans and well-wishers through a joint Instagram video, revealing that they have named their son 'Ilai.'

In the heartwarming video, Amala Paul is seen holding her newborn and entering the beautifully decorated nursery of their home, ready to welcome both the mother and baby.

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, who married in November 2023, had announced their pregnancy earlier this year, 2024. They shared pictures from their pregnancy shoot, accompanied by the caption, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!"

On the professional front, Amala Paul was last seen in the long-awaited film 'Aadujeevitham,' directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj. She also has 'Level Cross,' featuring Asif Ali Shrafudeen, lined up in her upcoming projects.