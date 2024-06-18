Vijay Sethupathi all praise for Mammootty’s performance in ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2024 03:40 PM IST
 Vijay Sethupathi who is basking in the success of the film ‘Maharaja’ was all praise for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ and said he recommended the Malayalam film to many people. He also appreciated Mammootty’s performance in the film. “I recommended the film to many, though it did not resonate with everyone. I was particularly impressed by Mammootty’s imitation of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan,” he said in an interview with a private FM station.
The actor also revealed that he loved ‘Premalu’ and watched the film twice. “It is a beautiful film, where not only the lead actor and actress, but every character was intriguing. I watched the movie twice,” he said. He discussed the merits of other Malayalam movies and said he had also watched ‘Manjummel Boys,’ ‘Kaathal- The Core’ and ‘Bramayugam.’

‘Maharaja’ is Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th movie and is directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. As per reports, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore nett in India on the fourth day alone, contributing to a total collection of Rs 30 crore in India. The movie also features Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas.

