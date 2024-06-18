Actress Renuka Desai responds to troll criticizing her for divorce from Pawan Kalyan

Telugu actress Renuka Desai, formerly married to actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, recently confronted a troll who criticized her for not working on their marriage and waiting for him.

Renuka and Pawan, who share two children, Akira and Adhya, were married for three years before separating over a decade ago. Despite the years that have passed, Renuka still faces frequent trolling from Pawan Kalyan's fans.

In a recent incident, a fan commented on Renuka's social media post, admonishing her for leaving Pawan, who now serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The troll, writing in Telugu, suggested that Renuka should have been more patient and referred to Pawan as "someone like a god."

Breaking her usual silence, Renuka responded to the comment. She clarified that it was Pawan who left her and not the other way around. The original comment, as reported by M9 News, stated, “You should have been more patient, sister-in-law. You misunderstood someone like a god. Perhaps now you realize his worth. But I’m glad the kids are with Pawan Kalyan.”

In her reply, Renuka expressed her frustration and pain, saying, “If you had an ounce of intelligence, you wouldn’t make such a foolish comment. He was the one who left me and remarried, not the other way around. Please refrain from such comments; they only torment me.”