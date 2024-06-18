The teaser of 'Rachel' starring Honey Rose in the lead role is out, featuring the actor in a different avatar. The teaser hints at a gripping tale of violence and bloodshed.

‘Rachel’ directed by debutant Anandhini Bala, and a former assistant to filmmaker Abrid Shine, also stars Babu Raj, Kalabhavan Shajon, Roshan Basheer, Chandu Salimkumar, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Jaffar Idukki, Vineeth Thattil, Joji, Dinesh Prabhakar, Pauly Valsan, Vanditha Manoharan in prominent roles. The film is set to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

The movie is produced by Badusha NM under the banner Badusha Productions, Rajan Chirayil, and Abrid Shine. The story written by Rahul Manappattu has been developed from Rahul’s short story. Hannan Maramuttam is the film’s co-producer, while Swaroop Philip has handled the film’s cinematography. Music & BGM is by Ishaan Chhabra. Manoj is the film’s editor, while Sujith Raghav is the production designer.

In a previous interview with Onmanorama, Honey Rose had shared her excitement regarding the role and also working with a debutant female filmmaker. The first look poster of ‘Rachel’ had gone viral, when it released last year.