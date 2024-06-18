Shane Nigam's 'Haal' teaser released featuring soulful music and romance

The teaser for actor Shane Nigam’s upcoming romantic entertainer 'Haal' was released on Monday, coinciding with Eid al-Adha. Directed by Veera and produced by JVJ Productions, the film promises a refreshing cinematic experience.

In the teaser, a glimpse of the iconic song 'Rafta Rafta Woh Meri' is recreated, originally sung by Ustad Mehdi Hassan and penned by Tasleem Fazli, with Shane Nigam lending his voice to this version.

Shane Nigam shared the update, saying, "And the stars aligned to make our love win over the world! Presenting the SOUL OF HAAL." Starring Shane Nigam and Sakshi Vaidya, this romantic musical entertainer is directed by Veera and written by Nishad Koya.

Featuring music composed by Nandhagopan V, the film also marks Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's Malayalam debut with a new song.

'Haal' is set to release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages, promising a delightful experience for audiences across regions.