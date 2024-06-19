Justin Timberlake arrested for drunken driving

Pop singer and actor Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunken driving after cops stopped him for zooming past the stop sign in the upscale Hamptons seaside area of New York on Tuesday. The singer's car had also twice veered from his lane.

According to court documents, police spotted Timberlake driving a 2025 gray BMW shortly after midnight. When stopped by police, Timberlake's eyes 'were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he was unsteady afoot and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,' the documents said.

Representatives for Timberlake did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The singer's attorney, Ed Burke, told Us Weekly that the charge was a single count because he refused the breath test."

"Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane," Burke told the outlet. People magazine reported that Timberlake was taken into custody after he left a dinner at the American Hotel.Timberlake rose to fame as a member of 1990s boy band 'N Sync before starting a solo career. His hits include "Can't Stop the Feeling!," 'Suit & Tie' and 'SexyBack.'

In 2004, Timberlake infamously ripped off part of Janet Jackson's garment during their Super Bowl halftime show in Houston and briefly bared her breast in what was blamed on a 'wardrobe malfunction.'He returned to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.The singer currently is in the middle of his 'Everything I Thought It Was' tour. He has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week.